Ram Shastra

Ram Sinha does not know that he re-write his destiny by joining the police force and at the same time make enemy with a criminal don named Dhonga the great. Dhonga swears to avenge the death of his brother and subsequent imprisonment of 5 years jail term which Ram were responsible for. Meanwhile Ram gets marry to Anjail the sister of his assistant Inspector Kavi and both are parents to a baby boy. Years pass by and Dhonga jail term finally comes to an end; it is this opportunity he is waiting for to wreck havoc on Ram and his happy family.