Hot House Lifetime Exclusive and cover man Alex Collack tops for the first time on camera in Ram Tough, Director Steven Scarborough's salute to the working stiff! Collack is even more ripped, more defined and more built than ever, as he leads a pack of the toughest blue collar S.O.B.s this side of Memphis! Also starring Hot House Exclusive Alex Fuerte, Kent Larson, Shane Rollins and Ace Hanson. These men are Ram Tough and come fully equipped with the right tool to get the job done!