Rama Rama Krishna Krishna (Telugu: రామ రామ కృష్ణ కృష్ణ) is a 2010 Telugu language film that stars Ram, Priya Anand and Bindu Madhavi in the lead role, whilst prominent actors Arjun Sarja, Nassar, Brahmanandam and Gracy Singh play pivotal roles. This film, directed by Srivas (Lakshyam fame) and produced by noted producer, Dil Raju, released on May 12, 2010. The film got dubbed into Tamil later as Gandhipuram and released on December 24, 2010.