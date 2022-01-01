Not Available

Rama Rama Krishna Krishna

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rama Rama Krishna Krishna (Telugu: రామ రామ కృష్ణ కృష్ణ) is a 2010 Telugu language film that stars Ram, Priya Anand and Bindu Madhavi in the lead role, whilst prominent actors Arjun Sarja, Nassar, Brahmanandam and Gracy Singh play pivotal roles. This film, directed by Srivas (Lakshyam fame) and produced by noted producer, Dil Raju, released on May 12, 2010. The film got dubbed into Tamil later as Gandhipuram and released on December 24, 2010.

Cast

Ram PothineniRama Krishna
Arjun SarjaAshok Deva
Priya AnandPriya
Bindu Madhavi
VineethPawar
Gracy SinghGauthami

