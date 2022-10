Not Available

Raman Thediya Seethai (Tamil: ராமன் தேடிய சீதை ; English: The Sita who Rama searched for) is a Tamil drama film written and directed by K. P. Jegannath, starring Cheran, Pasupathy, Nithin Sathya in the lead male roles whilst Vimala Raman, Remya Nambeeshan, Navya Nair, Gajala and Karthika play parallel female roles.