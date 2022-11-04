Rambling 'Round Radio Row #2

Not Available

An immigrant has become a mailman on Radio Row. One of his first duties is to deliver letters to Bunny Poe, Vera Van, Ramon & Rosalie and George Jessel. Each of them is doing a specialty, except for Jessel, who's been interrupted in his rehearsal by a fellow who wants him to appear on a benefit for starving "moonlight-song writers". Jessel accepts and tells his mother that he won't be home for dinner, until he is told that the benefit is not in town but in Philadelphia. But the fellow has a pretty secretary...