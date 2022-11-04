Not Available

Rambling 'Round Radio Row #2

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    An immigrant has become a mailman on Radio Row. One of his first duties is to deliver letters to Bunny Poe, Vera Van, Ramon & Rosalie and George Jessel. Each of them is doing a specialty, except for Jessel, who's been interrupted in his rehearsal by a fellow who wants him to appear on a benefit for starving "moonlight-song writers". Jessel accepts and tells his mother that he won't be home for dinner, until he is told that the benefit is not in town but in Philadelphia. But the fellow has a pretty secretary...

    Cast

    		Shemp HowardSongwriters' Representative
    		George JesselGeorge Jessel
    		Bonnie PoeBonnie Poe

