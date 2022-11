Not Available

They've beaten and tortured him. They've raped and killed his woman. But they've made one big mistake. They didn't kill him. Alex Trambuan, known to his friends as Rambu, is a lone vigilante and former police officer who takes revenge on the entire Columbian drug cartel that killed his wife. There can be only one winner in this game of death, his name is Rambu, this is his private war and this city will never forget his legacy of vengeance.