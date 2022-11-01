Ramesses II, the Great Journey

Not Available

3,200 years ago, Egypt is living the final hours of its golden age under the reign of Ramesses II. After ruling the country for 67 years, the great pharaoh dies at the old age of 92. His mummy is burried in the heart of the Valley of the Kings. This is the beginning of his great journey towards the afterlife but only under one condition: that his tomb remains off limits forever. However, in the 19th century, many European adventurers explore the tomb of the king searching for the burial chamber. Then begins an archeological investigation, which reveals the story of Ramesses II after-life.