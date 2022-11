Not Available

Two brothers, Quan and Ming belong to the Waja Warriors, one of the oldest and most feared biker gangs dealing in DVD piracy. Quan is a loyal and traditional soldier who will die by the rules. When Ming is in trouble with the rival gang, CoD (Children of DamnedNation or Cash on Delivery), Quan has to make a decision - completing his mission for the Waja Warriors, or breaking the gang laws to save his brother.