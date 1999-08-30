1999

The Rammstein - Live aus Berlin DVD is a compilation of two live concerts filmed at Berlin's open-air Parkbühne ("park stage") Wuhlheide in August 1998. The DVD offers 17 of the band's songs, most of which are found on the two CD albums "Sehnsucht" and "Herzeleid." The show itself is a very entertaining performance with plenty of the usual stunts, pyrotechnics, and lighting effects you'd expect from an industrial metal band.