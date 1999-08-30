1999

Rammstein: Live aus Berlin

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 30th, 1999

Studio

Motor Music

The Rammstein - Live aus Berlin DVD is a compilation of two live concerts filmed at Berlin's open-air Parkbühne ("park stage") Wuhlheide in August 1998. The DVD offers 17 of the band's songs, most of which are found on the two CD albums "Sehnsucht" and "Herzeleid." The show itself is a very entertaining performance with plenty of the usual stunts, pyrotechnics, and lighting effects you'd expect from an industrial metal band.

Cast

Till LindemannHimself
Oliver RiedelHimself
Paul H. LandersHimself
Richard Zven KruspeHimself
Christoph SchneiderHimself
Christian LorenzHimself

View Full Cast >

Images