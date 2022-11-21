Rammstein - Live from Madison Square Garden

Not Available

Only 20 minutes into the pre-sale, Madison Square Garden, New York announces: Sold out! The concert film celebrates the band’s legendary show in New York’s Madison Square Garden – Rammstein’s return to the US after a ten-year absence. In HD and 5.1 surround sound. Tracklist: 01 Rammlied // 02 B******** // 03 Waidmanns Heil // 04 Keine Lust // 05 Weisses Fleisch // 06 Feuer Frei! // 07 Wiener Blut // 08 Frühling in Paris // 09 Ich tu Dir weh // 10 Du riechst so gut // 11 Benzin // 12 Links 2 3 4 // 13 Du hast // 14 Pussy // 15 Sonne // 16 Haifisch // 17 Ich will // 18 Engel