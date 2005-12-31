2005

Rammstein: Völkerball

  • Music
  • Documentary

December 31st, 2005

Universal Music

Völkerball shows concert-performances by the band in England, France, Japan and Russia. The Special Edition is extended by a second DVD, which contains the documentaries "Anaconda in the net" by Mathilde Bonnefoy and the "Making of the album Reise, Reise" by Rammstein guitarist Paul Landers. The limited edition was released as a large black and white photo-book with photos by Frederic Batier.

Till LindemannHimself
Richard Zven KruspeHimself
Paul H. LandersHimself
Oliver RiedelHimself
Christoph SchneiderHimself
Christian LorenzHimself

