Ramon Alvarado is one of the most important figures of the 60s Amateur Cinema Cycle in Espírito Santo. Not only was Alvarado a prolific director of short films throughout his life, but he was also involved as the director of photography on many other important Espírito Santo film productions. Director and editor Vitor Graize brings forth archival images to add deeper layers of meaning to Alvarado’s recollections.