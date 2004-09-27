2004

Climb in the van, buckle your seat belt and hang on tight because you're about to experience life on the road with the founding fathers of punk rock, The Ramones! The band that started it all stars in this all encompassing video scrapbook spanning the Ramones history making career circa 1979-1996, most of which is seen here exclusively for the first time anywhere! Ramones Raw includes vintage concert footage professionally shot on film in 1980, archived and nearly forgotten for over 20 years, plus countless memorable moments from the band's illustrious career, rare TV appearances, backstage footage and LOTS more all set within the core; a plethora of home video from the Ramones personal archives. Armed with a Hi-8 camera on the road for the final 8 years of the band's world tours, Marky Ramone captured it all on tape; the good, the bad and the ugly, immortalized here your viewing pleasure...