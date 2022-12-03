Rampunthanavaruthi

Not Available

Aspiring film makers Jeevan and Shilpa meet at an International Film Festival and develop an instant attraction. They spend festival days together and they get fascinated with a Palestinian movie named AZAG, which narrates the story of a young man from Gaza who meet and develops an intimate friendship with an Israeli journalist. Meanwhile, Jeevan opens up about his dream cinema, titled PANCHAMI that tells the fierce caste struggles an early 20th century Indian girl had to go through to get education. PANCHAMI and AZAG start influencing them in mysterious ways drawing many parallels, as they walk, talk and slowly fall in love….