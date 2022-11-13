Not Available

Rams: Principles of Good Design

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

First Film Company

RAMS is a documentary portrait of legendary designer Dieter Rams by filmmaker Gary Hustwit. For over fifty years, Rams has left an indelible mark on the field of product design with his iconic work at Braun and Vitsoe, and his influence on Apple. So at 86 years old, why does he now regret being a designer? RAMS is a design documentary, but it’s also a rumination on consumerism, materialism, and sustainability. Dieter's philosophy is about more than just design, it’s about a way to live. The film also features an original score by pioneering musician Brian Eno.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images