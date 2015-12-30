2015

Ran

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 30th, 2015

Studio

Nippon Herald Films

A story of greed, a lust for power, and ultimate revenge when an elderly lord abdicates to his three sons, and the two corrupt ones turn against him. A profound examination of the folly of war and the crumbling of one family under the weight of betrayal, greed, and the insatiable thirst for power.

Cast

Jinpachi NezuJiro Masatora Ichimonji
Daisuke RyûSaburo Naotora Ichimonji
Tatsuya NakadaiLord Hidetora Ichimonji
Mieko HaradaLady Kaede
Yoshiko MiyazakiLady Sue
PîtâKyoami

