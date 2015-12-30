A story of greed, a lust for power, and ultimate revenge when an elderly lord abdicates to his three sons, and the two corrupt ones turn against him. A profound examination of the folly of war and the crumbling of one family under the weight of betrayal, greed, and the insatiable thirst for power.
|Jinpachi Nezu
|Jiro Masatora Ichimonji
|Daisuke Ryû
|Saburo Naotora Ichimonji
|Tatsuya Nakadai
|Lord Hidetora Ichimonji
|Mieko Harada
|Lady Kaede
|Yoshiko Miyazaki
|Lady Sue
|Pîtâ
|Kyoami
