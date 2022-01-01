Not Available

Rana (Tamil: ராணா; Hindi: राणा) is forthcoming historical action film, co-written and directed by K. S. Ravikumar starring Rajinikanth, whose story the film will be based upon. The film will be jointly produced by Ocher Picture Productions and Eros International. The film will feature cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and music composed by A. R. Rahman. Principal photography commenced on 29 April 2011 and is expected to be made simultaneously in Hindi and dubbed in Telugu, all three of which are slated for release in 2012.