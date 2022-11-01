Not Available

Ranam (Telugu: రణం) is a Telugu film which stars Gopichand and Kamna Jethmalani. Choreographer-turned-director Amma Rajasekhar directed this film. The film was a hit at the box office. This is Gopichand's third consecutive hit as a lead actor. The film was dubbed into Tamil as "Stalin" and remade into Oriya as "Mahanayak". Maheswari (Kamna Jethmalani) is sister of Bhagawati (Biju Menon), a mafia don in Hyderabad. Chinna (Gopichand), classmate of Maheshwari, inadvertently enters into a row with the gang members of Bhagawati, and falls in love with Maheswari. The rest of the story is all about how Chinna resorts to a mind game on Bhagavati to win his sister.