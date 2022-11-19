Random Acts of Violence

Not Available

Hardcore gangsta Isaiah Knight decides to leave his gang, The Platinum Playaz, to go straight and look after his mother and sister. When he opens up his own nightclub, the members of his former crew see it as the perfect place to make a big drug score. Desperate to stay legit, Knight scuppers the drug deal, invoking the wrath of Lynch, the new leader of the Playaz, who decides to take revenge by ambushing Knight. Knight's mother and sister are killed during the hit and when Lynch escapes prosecution for the killings, Knight decides to exact his own form of bloody justice.