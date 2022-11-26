Random Attempts

Not Available

A question as old as the history of humankind: What does one live for? Why should we keep on living? Do we have the right to be unhappy about life after fulfilling the roles society has assigned us? According to our film's character Ayla, having no problem in her life does not mean everything is going well. Her monotonous life itself is a sufficient reason for committing suicide. Ayla who decides to take her own life somehow cannot succeed. Nevertheless she does not stop trying to kill herself.