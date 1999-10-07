Random Hearts

1999

After the death of their loved ones in a tragic plane crash 'Harrison Ford' and Kristin Scott Thomas find each others keys in each others loved ones posessions and realize that they were having an affair and must figure out all the details. Written by Andy Heitz