Not Available

Poppa Neutrino always said that "rent is the thing that kills us," so he and his wife and 5 kids picked up some instruments and hit the road. The 'Travelling Neutrinos' roamed from the USA to Moscow to Mexico. They slept on beaches, befriended circus folk and crossed the Atlantic Ocean on a raft made of rubbish. An exciting and astonishing portrait of an unconventional life.