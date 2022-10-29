Not Available

Random Stop

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

"Random Stop" is a first-person P.O.V. recreation of events from the life of a highway patrolman. The film is based on the true story of Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Dinkheller who - at the end of a shift - pulled over a speeding pickup truck driven by disturbed Vietnam veteran, Andrew Brannan. The results of this routine traffic stop were both tragic and deadly. Footage of the stop is now used in police training throughout the world.

Cast

Geoffrey KennedyKyle Dinkheller
Brian KrauseAndrew Brannan

View Full Cast >

Images