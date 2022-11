Not Available

Rock guitarist Randy Bachman returns to his jazz roots in this live performance filmed in Toronto. The founder of legendary rock bands the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Bachman pays tribute to jazz artist Lenny Breau in this performance. Featuring guest musicians such as Curtis Stigers, Dave Young and François Houle, the concert includes everything from Gershwin's "Summertime" to Bachman originals.