Randy Bachman of the Guess Who and Bachman Turner Overdrive performs his hits in this 2007 show from the Montreal Jazz Festival, where he's joined on stage by fellow musicians Duke Robillard, Denise McCann and Chris Gestrin. Filmed at the Spectrum, the famed Montreal club that was demolished soon after this performance, the 13-song concert includes "These Eyes," "Takin' Care of Business" and "Anything But Work."