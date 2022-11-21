Randy Bachman: Vinyl Tap Tour - Every Song Tells a Story

Not Available

Taking a page from the book Ray Davies wrote in the '90s, Randy Bachman launched the Vinyl Tap Tour: Every Song Tells a Story in 2013, designing the concert as a guided journey through his past. He sang hits from the Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, and his solo career, interspersing stories along the way, adding the biographical song "Prairie Town" as a framing device. This 2014 set generally has a lower energy level than the original recordings but the relaxed vibe is part of the appeal: it's not a race, it's a nostalgic stroll with the amiable Bachman. If you're on the same wavelength as him, it's an enjoyable way to pass the time.