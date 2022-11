Not Available

Jazz trumpet ace Randy Brecker and his equally skilled saxophone-playing brother Michael pull out all the stops in this 2003 concert. Backed by the WDR Big Band, the legends of mid-1970s jazz show that they can still wow crowds. Highlights from the performance at the German Leverkusener Jazztage musical festival include "Shanghigh," "And Then She Wept," "Song for Barry" and the title track, "Some Skunk Funk."