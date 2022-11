Not Available

Music & Musicals, Contemporary Jazz - Famed jazz guitarist Randy Johnston takes the stage at the Smithsonian Jazz Café in 2005 for an exhilarating live performance, flanked by bassist Rom Pietrycha and drummer Tony Leone. A memorable set list includes "Up From the Skies," "Green Curry," "Fringe Benefits," "Here's That Rainy Day," "Seems Like Times Are Changin'," "The Nite Bird," "Billie's Bounce," "Secret Love" and "If Ever I Would Leave You."