1934

Randy Rides Alone

  • Action
  • Western

June 4th, 1934

Lone Star Production

Bandits lead by Matt the Mute enter a bar and kill multiple people. Randy Bowers comes to town and is framed by Matt the Mute, who is working with the sheriff (who doesn't know Matt is really a criminal). Randy escapes with the help of the niece of the dead owner of the bar. Bowers ends up running from the sheriff, and ends up in the cave in which the bandits have their hide-out…

John WayneRandy Bowers
Alberta VaughnSally Rogers
George Hayes- Marvin Black aka Mat Mathews/Matt the Mute
Yakima CanuttHenchman Spike
Earl DwireSheriff
Artie OrtegoDeputy Al

