Ranganayaki

The movie explores the nuance of Oedipus Complex. The heroine, a popular theatre artist, falls in love with a rich, young man. They eventually get married and beget a child. But the heroine is bored of married life and wants to dabble in acting. The husband refuses and leaves the town with his child. The heroine gets a lucky break in cinema and becomes a household name. Years later, as fate had it, a young man falls in love with the heroine and she reciprocates his love, but as a mother. She always gives him affection and loves like a mother. She encounters her ex-husband and pleads him to show her son just for once. But as fate has it doesn t happen, and she goes in deep depression and commits suicide, too late for the young lover who realizes that he had fallen in love with his own mother.