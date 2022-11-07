Rani Aur Jaani

Not Available

Anu joins the Criminal Investigations Division of the Indian Police when her father is killed, and her mother is brutally assaulted by a woman named Sonu. She meets a wealthy male named Saajan, who she is attracted to, and who also finds her interesting, but at the same time is seeing another woman. Anu does not know that Saajan leads a double life. Anu finds out that it was one Bhawani Singh who had killed her father, and she does come across such an individual, and takes him home for her mother to identify. But her mother does not identify him, instead chastises Anu for wasting their time. Then their world is turned upside down when Anu's mom is abducted by Bhawani and Sonu, the very woman who had assaulted her, and this time she and Bhawani will ensure that she does not live to tell the tale.