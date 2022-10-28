Rani Padmini

Padmini (Manju Warrier) a traditional married woman who goes to Manali, Himachal Pradesh to meet her car rallyist husband Giri (Jinu Joseph). Rani a North Indian bred troublemaker with feminine qualities running away from a rowdy who has posed threat to her life. As fate would have, they meet together and an illustrious journey starts where they are met with pleasantness, happiness, dread and excitement.
|Manju Warrier
|Padmini
|Rima Kallingal
|Rani
|Jinu Joseph
|Giri
|Sajitha Madathil
|Lalithamma
|Sreenath Bhasi
|Trekker
|Kunchan
|Padmini's father
