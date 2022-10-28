Not Available

Rani Padmini

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fort Films

Padmini (Manju Warrier) a traditional married woman who goes to Manali, Himachal Pradesh to meet her car rallyist husband Giri (Jinu Joseph). Rani a North Indian bred troublemaker with feminine qualities running away from a rowdy who has posed threat to her life. As fate would have, they meet together and an illustrious journey starts where they are met with pleasantness, happiness, dread and excitement.

Cast

Manju WarrierPadmini
Rima KallingalRani
Jinu JosephGiri
Sajitha MadathilLalithamma
Sreenath BhasiTrekker
KunchanPadmini's father

View Full Cast >

Images