Rani Theni is a Tamil language film starring Kamal Haasan as the protagonist. The film's hero is playback singer Deepan Chakkaravarthi, son of Trichi Loganathan, who is an ace veteran cine playback singer of yesteryear. The film's female leads are played by Rajini nivedhita, Vanitha krishnachandran. Kamalhassan plays a comedy role with no connection with the main story and interacts only in one scene with main villain Sivachandran, who plays a role of Playboy and Casanova and his character is finally killed by Heroine of the movie.