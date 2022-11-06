Ranjang Yang Ternoda

Not Available

Doni (Dicky Wahyudi), accountants topnotch, going out with Tesa (Gitty Srinita), the son of his boss. Love them sanctioned. Tesa was sent to Japan in hopes after return could take over the company together with Doni. Turns Doni not a man faithful. He flirted with Nina (Inneke Koesherawati), his staff, until the girl was pregnant. Nina should be removed as soon Tesa home and marriage by Doni. Nina almost died because of miscarriage. Luckily there Tati (Beautiful Cahyani), his best friend who is also staff Doni. While it was the company Tesa and Doni bankrupt. They divorced. Doni wanted to go back to Nina, but Nina refused. Doni met his death while trying to catch Nina. He fell from the roof.