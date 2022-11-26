Ranma ½: The island of the maidens

Not Available

Ranma ½: The Battle of Togenkyo! Rescue the Brides!! (らんま½ 決戦桃幻郷！花嫁を奪りもどせ！！ Ranma Nibun-no-ichi: Kessen Tōgenkyō! Hanayome wo Torimodose!!?), also known as Ranma ½: Nihao My Concubine, is the second film in the Ranma ½ franchise. The film features an original story. After the characters are shipwrecked on a remote island, all of the young women are kidnapped by Toma, the master of illusions, and his band of animal-human hybrids. It is up to Ranma Saotome and his friends to rescue them.