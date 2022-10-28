Not Available

As the news of a bomb explosion in the Muzaffarnagar area spreads, two leading news agencies, India 24 & Headlines 24/7, deal with their respective ratings and content to attract more viewers and boost advertising revenue. Purab Shastri is hired by India 24, managed by Vijay H. Malik, while the other agency is run by Amrish Kakkar, Vijay's former subordinate. Purab, an ardent admirer of Vijay, changes his views after the later dramatically exposes Prime Minister Digvijay Hooda's hand behind the explosion, and starts to gather evidence that may end up implicating Vijay and the agency