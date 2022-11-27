Ransom Express

Not Available

Alice Chan Wai (BIO COPS) has the Franka Potente role here as Ruby, who is in Kuala Lumpur for an underworld deal with her dimwitted boyfriend, Simon (Eric Wan Tin-chiu). Questioned by a suspicious motorcycle cop, Simon becomes nervous and leaves behind an envelope containing $RM360,000 that he was supposed to give to a feared (and notoriously punctual) gang boss. With no money at his disposal, it is up to Ruby to come up with that equivalent sum, within 90 minutes, in order to save his life. Running all over the city, the girl hits up everyone she knows for cash, including ex-boyfriend Chi-wai (Anthony Wong Chau-sang, getting top billing for a minor supporting role), who proves more hindrance than help.