Rantaró, el Ninja Boy

Rantaro, son of an honorable ninja, begins his first year at school ninjas, along with other young students as the rich and greedy Simbei and the worker and thrifty Kiri-Maru. His expertise and rigorous teachers and the elderly and capricious principal, students seek to make a ninja cunning, clever and brave, but all of these are more eager to play and eat that study, which puts them at continually embarrassing and funny situations. Especially when they have to face the Kunoichi school girls, far more skilled and applied them.