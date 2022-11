Not Available

Hawaiian comedy institution Rap Reiplinger brings to life his most beloved characters in this Emmy-winning special, which features extensive performance clips and a thoughtful biography of the comedian. The bits -- which still live on in everyday Hawaiian repartee -- include "Da Old Man," "Aunty Marialani Cooking Show," "The Soda Taste Test," "Fate Yanagi," "Candidate Willie Maunawili" and more.