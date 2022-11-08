Rape Panic Inn

Not Available

Yamashita and Keiko are very much in love. Yamashita works as a pharmaceutical sales agent, and is forced to seduce the granddaughter of a hospital owner. He takes Reiko, the granddaughter, to a romantic hotel in the hopes of winning her heart, and the big sales account that comes with it. Keiko follows them, and as she witnesses her relationship fall to pieces, she decides to get revenge on her adulterous boyfriend. In this suspenseful panic drama, nobody will leave the hotel without a life-changing experience!