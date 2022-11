Not Available

Inspired by the smooth sounds of 1960s soul music, rhythm and blues, singer Raphael Saadiq performs a lively set of feel-good tracks from his album, "The Way I See It," including "Let's Take a Walk," "100 Yard Dash," "Love That Girl" and "Sometimes." Former member of the groups Tony! Toni! Toné! and Lucy Pearl, Saadiq has also produced songs for fellow artists such as Joss Stone, Snoop Dogg, D'Angelo and John Legend.