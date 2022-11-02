Rapid Eye Movement

Not Available

Todd Truman, a struggling writer, is engaged to be married to his beautiful girlfriend, Jennifer Davis. When Jennifer starts having nightmares due to the stress of the wedding, Todd seizes his window of opportunity. He starts to capitalize on her misery by turning these nightmares into his first great novel. When the manuscript catches the eye of a local literary agent, Todd's dreams of success are finally realized. Jennifer begins to take drugs to stop the nightmares and her daily suffering. How far is Todd willing to go to ensure his success?