Here's a sure-fire way to get kids on their feet and moving! It's a fast-paced, high-energy mix of live action, top-of-the-line animation, and the hottest contemporary music going today. when we're not rappin' we're rockin' and through it all, there are irresistible fun moments in which children can improve their skills at counting, rhyming and signing, and even learn to make greater use of their imaginations. Adding to the fun are carton superstars, The Flintstones and Yogi Bear. The final total is a milestone in interactive children's entertainment. Come on, check it out, join the fun of Hanna-Barbera's Rappin' N' Rhymin'.