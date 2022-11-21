Not Available

Rapport från Stockholms sexträsk

    Stockholm in the 70's. A shady world of sex clubs and porn shops. "Report from the red light district of Stockholm" might as well been called Mondo Stockholm. It is a Swedish pseudo documentary designed as cruising the underbelly of Stockholm, with a unhealthy mixture of authentic and faked scenes. The street scene of the night. An entire striptease number. A dark drama shot from a car driving through the central Stockholm, while the reporter interviews a prostitute in the backseat about her tariff.

