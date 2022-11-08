Rapport général sur quelques questions d\'intérêt pour une projection publique

Not Available

How does a country go from a dictatorship to a democracy? A detailed report on the political representation in the heart of the Spanish Transition, only a few months after General Franco’s death, when the sincere democratic vocation of Spanish people must effort to destroy, one heavy brick after another, the wall that those who supported the dictatorship and those who fought it from the exile built with resentment, hatred and prejudices, an invisible monster that was patiently nurtured for almost forty years and now must be killed by all of them.