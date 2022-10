Not Available

Is there a meaning to the thousands of wars fought by mankind? - Esiste un senso nelle migliaia di guerre combattute dall'umanità? Played over the second Hungarian Rhapsody by Franz Liszt, simulated with a virtual orchestra by Roberto Frattini, "Rapsodeus" shows the nonsense that lays behind every war fought by mankind. Directed by Bruno Bozzetto. Animated by Studio Alienatio.