José Sirgado, filmmaker in his thirties, has completed his second film and is deeply unsatisfied for various reasons. One may be that his relationship with the film has nothing to do with what he had imagined, another may be that the heroine of his film has left a deeper mark than expected, or his break with Ana, the protagonist of his first film. On returning home he finds Ana and the heroine of his latest film. Both of them are expecting him as if nothing had happened and José, deeply altered, soon falls into temptation.