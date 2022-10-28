Not Available

A poor farmer and his wife are expecting a child at last. But after eating rampion , which she got from a sorceress, the mother developed an addiction to the rampion, which can only get from the garden of the sorceress of the father. He steals in his distress the rampion, as the sorceress does not seem to be there. But they caught him and leaves him only to take the corn salad, as he promises her his child. After the birth of his daughter, the sorceress brings the child and calls it Rapunzel.