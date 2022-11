Not Available

An extended, truly extraordinary animation sequence opens this hard-line, good-humoured work from the London Women’s Film Group. The film decodes the mythic story of Rapunzel, re-framing the folk tale in a variety of unlikely ways, revealing its darker edges and exploring its role in the relationship between patriarchy and childhood. Look out for Lora Logic from X-Ray Spex, plus Dave Swarbrick from Fairport Convention.