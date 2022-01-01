Not Available

Raraju (Telugu: రారాజు) is a Telugu film which is directed by K. R. Udhayashankar. G.V.G. Raju (of Godavari fame) produced this film. Gopichand plays the lead role while Meera Jasmine and Ankitha play supporting roles. The film released on 20 October 2006. Kali (Gopichand) lives along with his mother on the business of hiring mike set and lighting equipment for wedding and other ceremonies. Jyothi (Meera Jasmine) is a singer who sings chorus in films. A lady police inspector (Ankitha) keeps on following Kali and tries to seduce him to make him fall in her love. Kali is also a threat for many in his area as he answers only with muscle power if things work against him. Knowing this, once Jyothi claims that she is Kali’s person to save herself from a group of eve teasers. Eve teasers leave her for the fear of Kali. In a dramatic sequence, like in any other film Kali happens to encounter Jyothi. Gopichand inclines for Jyothi and proposes her. But she negates and tells her flash back.